Claire McCaskill Won’t Vote For Kavanaugh, But Her Reason Why Is … Surprising

If anyone was wondering, Democrat Claire McCaskill is going to vote “no” on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

McCaskill had previously said she would not base her decision on the thin allegations of sexual assault against Kavanaugh, but what she did base her decision on is rather surprising.

Free speech. She opposes Kavanaugh because of his adherence to free speech.

“He has revealed his bias against limits on campaign donations which places him completely out of the mainstream of this nation,” McCaskill wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. “He wrote, ‘And I have heard very few people say that limits on contributions to candidates are unconstitutional although I for one tend to think those limits have some constitutional problems.’” – READ MORE

The attorney for Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual harassment, released a statement saying the Senate Judiciary Committee’s desire to hold a hearing on Monday is “contrary to the Committee discovering the truth.”

The statement said Ford wishes for other witnesses to be involved in any future hearings, but did not name any such witnesses. The only people Ford says were present for the alleged assault are Kavanaugh and schoolmate Mike Judge, both of whom say this incident never happened.

“The Committee’s stated plan to move forward with a hearing that has only two witnesses is not a fair or good faith investigation,” said Lisa Banks, Ford’s attorney. “The rush to a hearing is unnecessary.”

New statement from Christine Blasey Ford’s lawyer, Lisa Banks: pic.twitter.com/Epa2ADXRny — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) September 19, 2018

According to the statement, Ford and her family have received threats and she is “currently unable to go home.” In earlier media interviews, Banks had said Ford would be willing to testify. Republican swing vote Sen. Susan Collins has suggested she will vote for Kavanaugh unless Ford testifies.- READ MORE