Chelsea Handler: ‘A Vote for Trump Is a Vote for White Supremacy’

Left-wing comedian Chelsea Handler has lashed out at President Donald Trump in a series of wild accusations, claiming that he is “terrorizing” the country and that a vote for the president is a “vote for white supremacy.” She also blamed gun-owning Trump supporters for striking fear in the hearts of Americans.

The discord in today’s America is being caused by Trump. If you are scared and fearful, it is because of him and his supporters who own guns. If you are rich, and are thinking about your taxes, remember that a vote for Trump is a vote for white supremacy. https://t.co/lcHqNktAyo — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) August 30, 2020

Chelsea Handler made her accusations in a series of tweets on Sunday in which she appeared to be reacting to Black Lives Matter riots in Kenosha and Portland.

“The discord in today’s America is being caused by Trump. If you are scared and fearful, it is because of him and his supporters who own guns,” she tweeted. “If you are rich, and are thinking about your taxes, remember that a vote for Trump is a vote for white supremacy.” – READ MORE

