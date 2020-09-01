Trump Says Plane ‘Loaded With Thugs’ Under Investigation As He Claims People In ‘Dark Shadows’ Control Biden

President Trump claimed in a Monday night interview that a group of “thugs” in “dark uniforms” who traveled to Washington D.C. is currently under investigation.

Speaking with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, Trump said that “somebody” got on a plane and traveled to the Republican National Convention last week, where groups of thugs were filmed harassing and chasing attendees following the event – including Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and his wife.

“We had somebody get on a plane from a certain city this weekend, and in the plane, it was almost completely loaded with thugs, wearing these dark uniforms, black uniforms, with gear and this and that,” said Trump, who added that the matter is “under investigation” and that he couldn’t discuss the matter further – telling Ingraham “I’ll tell you sometime.”

“There were like seven people on the plane like this person, and then a lot of people were on the plane to do big damage.”

Leading into the exchange, Trump claimed that people in “dark shadows” control Joe Biden, and implied that they are responsible for the plane thugs. – READ MORE

