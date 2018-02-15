Chelsea Bomber Gets Life In Prison

On Tuesday, Ahmad Khan Rahimi, the man who set off a pressure cooker bomb in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan in 2016, injuring 30 people, was sentenced to multiple terms of life in prison.

Last October, a jury found Rahimi, who also set off a bomb in Seaside, New Jersey, guilty of all eight charges against him, including using a weapon of mass destruction.

According to federal prosecutors, Rahimi had expressed no regret over his actions and had attempted to radicalize prisoners at the jail where he was held. They wrote, “He is proud of what he did, scornful of the American justice system, and as dedicated as ever to his terrorist ideology.” – READ MORE

