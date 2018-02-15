WATCH: Joe Rogan Podcast Gets Heated Talking About The Seth Rich Murder

“Let’s look at real hard facts. Seth Rich was a Bernie Sanders supporter. Seth Rich was a patriot. Seth Rich according to Julian Assange and Wikilkeaks… He’s saying that he leaked stuff to him. There are consequences to leaking to Wikileaks,” he opened. “Seth Rich was murdered, he was shot in the back at four in the morning. They said it was a botched robbery but no one took anything from him… I don’t know what happened to him, but that looks very suspicious.”

“This is a guy who was a real Bernie Sanders supporter—open Bernie Sanders supporter—who worked for the DNC. The DNC rigged the primary for Hillary Clinton against Bernie Sanders. He was aware of this. He was there when all of this was going on,” Rogan continued. “The guy got fucking murdered after he leaked information to Wikileaks. If you don’t think that’s a little weird, what are you looking at? What delusional rose-colored glasses are you looking at your own party through?” – READ MORE

A well-known conservative lobbyist was sprayed with a “caustic substance” by a masked attacker outside his Arlington home Tuesday, according to local police.

Jack Burkman, who made headlines in 2016 by offering a $130,000 reward for information on the mysterious murder of DNC staffer Seth Rich, was reportedly attacked Tuesday. Local police told The Washington Post they have not yet determined the perpetrator’s identity.

Burkman told WaPo he was returning from the grocery store when a man wearing a ski mask jumped out of a black SUV, sprayed him in the face with what appeared to be pepper spray, and hit him the head before speeding away. He added that he thought “the end is coming,” when he spotted the man coming up his driveway, and said the attack “seemed professional,” though he had trouble pinning down who exactly might have cause to attack him. – READ MORE