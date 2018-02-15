‘CRUMBS ACT’: GOP Trolls Nancy Pelosi With New Legislation To Make Bonuses Tax-Free

Rep. Todd Rokita (R-IN) is set to unveil new legislation that takes a direct swipe at House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi; the bill would make bonuses doled out as a result of the GOP tax reform plan tax-free.

The bill, dubbed “Creating Relief and Useful Middle-Class Benefits and Savings,” or “CRUMBS,” takes a shot at Pelosi, a California Democrat, for her repeated remarks about the $1,000-plus bonuses being nothing more than “pathetic” and “crumbs” for Americans, Fox News reports.

“Americans are receiving thousands of dollars in bonuses and more money in their paychecks thanks to President Trump’s tax reform, but out-of-touch Democratic leaders believe they only amount to crumbs,” Rokita said in a statement. “The CRUMBS Act will let Americans keep more of the money they receive as a result of President Trump’s tax reform, and allow them, not the government, to choose how best to spend their bonuses.”- READ MORE

New Campaign Ad From The National Republican Congressional Committee Hits Democrats Hard For Pelosi’s ‘Crumbs’ Comment On Tax Reform Bonuses And Wage Increases pic.twitter.com/gPb6XpE31p — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) February 6, 2018

A new campaign ad from the National Republican Congressional Committee is targeting Democratic candidates running in the 2018 midterms using House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) recent “crumbs” remarks, belittling the bonuses and wage increases that employees are receiving as a result of the GOP tax reform bill.

“The ad, titled ‘Changing Lives,’ takes aim at Pennsylvania Democratic Congressional nominee Conor Lamb who called the GOP’s efforts to overhaul the tax system a ‘complete betrayal,'” The Washington Free Beacon reported. – READ MORE

President Donald Trump knocked House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Monday, suggesting that she, like former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, would energize his base after describing tax reform bonuses as “crumbs.”

“She’s a rich woman who lives in a big, beautiful house in California, who wants to give all of your money away,” Trump said while speaking in Ohio.

Trump likened Pelosi’s crumbs comment to Clinton’s “deplorable” description of Trump supporters she used during the 2016 presidential campaign. – READ MORE