Meghan McCain says John McCain ‘doing really good’ in cancer fight

Meghan McCain said Saturday that her father, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), is doing well in his fight against brain cancer.

“He’s doing really good, all things considered,” McCain said on CNN. “He had sort of a bad bout at Christmas time. He was hospitalized at Walter Reed. He had ramifications from his chemotherapy. He had pneumonia. But he’s made this, like, really incredible comeback.”

McCain was diagnosed in July with a glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, after he underwent a minor procedure to remove a block clot from above his left eye.

