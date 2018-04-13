Trump Lawyer Has Been Under Criminal Probe for Months, U.S. Says

A months-long investigation into President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen’s business dealings led to this week’s searches of Cohen’s residence, hotel room, office, safety deposit box and two cell phones, U.S. prosecutors told a judge in a court filing.

Cohen claims the seizures will undermine attorney-client privilege. His lawyers asked a U.S. judge Friday to let them review the information before FBI investigators go through it so they can highlight what’s covered by privilege. Prosecutors countered saying Cohen’s request is just a delaying tactic.

There’s an ongoing grand jury probe being conducted by the FBI and federal prosecutors in Manhattan. It’s independent of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in the U.S. elections, the prosecutors said.

Investigators are seeking evidence of crimes “many of which have nothing to do with his work as an attorney, but rather relate to Cohen’s own business dealings,” prosecutors said. Investigators have reason to believe “that Cohen has exceedingly few clients and a low volume of potentially privileged communications,” they said. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1