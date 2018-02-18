Chaffetz: Mueller’s Russian Indictments ‘Dismantle’ The Left’s Narrative

Former Rep. Jason Chaffetz said that the indictment of Russians for meddling with the election “dismantles the Democrats’ narrative that this was all about Trump.”

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office charged 13 Russians and three Russian companies Friday with plotting to interfere with the 2016 U.S. presidential election, Newsmax reported.

“Now, there is no allegation in this indictment that any American was a knowing participant in this illegal activity,” he said. “There is no allegation in the indictment that the charged conduct altered the outcome of the 2016 election.”

Chaffetz points out that this important part of the indictment “dismantles” the narrative given by the Left and liberal news media.

“I do think it dismantles the Democrats’ narrative that this was all about Trump,” he said. “It’s all about the United States of America and sewing discord, and I think that’s the narrative that is miraculously portrayed here.” – READ MORE

