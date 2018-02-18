Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell Don’t Agree on Anything… Especially Bourbon

Sens. Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer don’t seem to agree on much of anything, including bourbon.

The Senate majority leader and Senate minority leader can be seen daily debating on the Senate floor and negotiating legislature.

Schumer came to McConnell’s home state of Kentucky, reportedly the bourbon capital of the world, and said that his native Brooklyn makes “some of the best bourbon in the world,” even though that was a “contentious thing to say in these parts,” according to The Associated Press.

McConnell defended his state and replied, “There’s no such thing as Brooklyn bourbon.”

The two senators showed that they were merely friendly counterparts during Schumer’s time in Louisville, Kentucky.

It’s not often that the two senators get to “take this show on the road,” as McConnell teased during his introduction of Schumer, according to CNN. – READ MORE

