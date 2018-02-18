‘Black Panther’ On Track To Break $200 Million Opening Weekend

“Black Panther” is currently on track to make around $200 million over the four-day opening weekend, according to Deadline Friday.

If the numbers hold, Disney/Marvel’s super hero film will beat out pre-summer blockbuster movies like “Beauty and the Beast” ($174.7M 3-day, $188.2M 4-day) and Warner Bros./DC’s “Batman vs Superman” ($166M 3-day, $181M 4-day).

The Ryan Cogler directed movie is estimated to post $72 million Friday, scoring $175 million over just three days. At this rate, Marvel’s latest will own the 7th-best opening movie of all time at the domestic box office, just behind “Captain America: Civil War” at $179 million.

“Black Panther” is also on track to beat “Iron Man 3” ($174.1M 3-day, $185.4M 4-day).- READ MORE

