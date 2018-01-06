Hannity Erupts and Obliterates Liberal Defending Hillary Right in Her Face — ‘It Was a Felony!’ (VIDEO)

On Thursday night, Sean Hannity of Fox News got fired up and went savage on a guest who was defending Hillary Clinton. The argument stemmed from the newly launched investigation into the Clinton Foundation.

Tomi Lahren started with a fiery statement in which she asked the guest Jessica Tarlov when we were going to “hear from Hillary in all of this,” because “she seems to like to talk quite a bit” about Trump but has been silent since the investigation was announced.

Tarlov fired back, saying that nothing would “come out about Hillary” and that “these are reopening investigations that have been settled.” Then she backed up those claims by saying that Jeff Sessions is just “scared of Donald Trump,” and that’s the only reason he opened the investigations. – READ MORE

