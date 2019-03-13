CEO’s daughter ‘gloated’ about cheating on SATs in college scam: prosecutors

The daughter of a CEO whose parents allegedly paid big bribes to get her into Georgetown “gloated” about being fed the answers to her SATs, according to prosecutors.

Manuel Henriquez, chairman and CEO of Hercules Capital, and his wife, Elizabeth Henriquez, were among dozens of wealthy parents charged Tuesday with bribing their kids’ way into top colleges in a nationwide admissions scam.

In 2015, the California couple allegedly paid the scheme’s mastermind, William “Rick” Singer, to have one of his associates proctor the exam of their elder daughter — who wasn’t named in court documents but was identified by the Daily Beast as Isabelle Henriquez.

The crooked proctor talked Isabelle’s private college preparatory school into allowing him to fly in to oversee the test, then, “unbeknownst to the school, he sat side-by-side with the daughter during the exam and provided her with answers to the exam questions,” court documents allege.

Afterward, “he ‘gloated’ with Elizabeth Henriquez and her daughter about the fact that they had cheated and gotten away with it,” the criminal complaint reads.

Isabelle received a score of 1900 out of a possible 2400 on the exam — “an improvement of 320 points over the best score she had previously achieved taking the test legitimately.”

