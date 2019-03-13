ZUCKED: Facebook’s site ‘down for maintenance’ in widespread outage

Facebook went down for many users worldwide on Wednesday — an outage that Facebook’s site attributed to “required maintenance.”

“Facebook will be back soon,” according to a message posted on the social-networking site shortly after the outage began early Wednesday afternoon.

Users quickly began complaining about issues creating posts, as well as looking at content on the website. Others say they have been unable to access the platform altogether.

“Facebook is down for required maintenance right now, but you should be able to get back on within a few minutes. In the meantime, read more about why you’re seeing this message. Thanks for your patience as we improve the site.”

