Stage 4 cancer patient says video shows cops searching hospital room for marijuana

A Missouri man battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer at a Bolivar, Missouri, hospital was recently confronted by a security guard and then police.

KMBC reports a security guard at Citizens Memorial Hospital accused Nolan Sousley of smoking marijuana.

A video posted to “Nolan’s Tribe of Warriors Against Cancer” Facebook page showing officers looking through Sousley’s belongings has gone viral, being viewed more than 800,000 times and shared more than 10,000 times.

The Kansas City Star reports Sousley is a stage 4 pancreatic cancer patient who uses cannabis for pain.

“If we find marijuana we will give you a citation. We’re not taking you down to the County Jail,” one officer in the hospital room says on the video. “But we haven’t found marijuana so we’re not citing.”

