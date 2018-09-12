Eagle perches on Minnesota 9/11 flag display: See the photo

Firefighters in Minnesota were in awe on Tuesday when an eagle — the ultimate symbol of American patriotism — perched on a 9/11 memorial.

The fire department in Coon Rapids, a town roughly 15 miles north of Minneapolis, set up its aerial ladder from a fire truck on a bridge along Highway 10 to take part in an anniversary tribute.

The eagle landed on one of the aerials after fire officials set it up, and stayed put for less than a minute.

Still, Chief Jerry Streich, of the Andover Fire Department, captured the patriotic moment in a Facebook Live feed, and told news station KARE the bird had positioned itself around one of the national moments of silence. – READ MORE