    True Pundit

    Politics

    Eagle perches on Minnesota 9/11 flag display: See the photo

    Posted on by
    Share:

    Firefighters in Minnesota were in awe on Tuesday when an eagle — the ultimate symbol of American patriotism — perched on a 9/11 memorial.

    The fire department in Coon Rapids, a town roughly 15 miles north of Minneapolis, set up its aerial ladder from a fire truck on a bridge along Highway 10 to take part in an anniversary tribute.

    The eagle landed on one of the aerials after fire officials set it up, and stayed put for less than a minute.

    Still, Chief Jerry Streich, of the Andover Fire Department, captured the patriotic moment in a Facebook Live feed, and told news station KARE the bird had positioned itself around one of the national moments of silence. – READ MORE

     

    Eagle perches on Minnesota 9/11 flag display: See the photo
    Eagle perches on Minnesota 9/11 flag display: See the photo

    Firefighters in Minnesota were in awe on Tuesday when an eagle — the ultimate symbol of American patriotism — perched itself atop a 9/11 memorial.

    Fox News Fox News
    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: