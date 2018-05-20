True Pundit

New York Times’ Maggie Haberman Blames Trump for Media’s ‘Animal’ Fake News

On Friday, when the president said the media had intentionally twisted his words as a means to make it sound as though he was describing all illegal immigrants as “animals,” he was exactly right. In the hopes of deceiving the American people, the media did deliberately lie.

And so, the news cycle played out exactly as it always does. The media intentionally lied about Trump’s MS-13 remarks, at least until the pushback became too fierce. Then the media quietly “corrected” the lies. Then the media moved on to lie about something elseRinse, wash, repeat. Welcome to American Journalism 2018.

The left-wing Haberman, however, still cannot let it go. Although she has been forced to concede Trump was referring to MS-13 and not all immigrants, she is now attempting to blame Trump over the fact that she and her media colleagues misled the American people by refusing to report the full context of his remarks  – READ MORE

Maggie Haberman of the far-left New York Times is publicly blaming President Trump that the media deliberately took his "animal" comments about MS-13 gang members out of context.

