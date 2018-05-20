New York Times’ Maggie Haberman Blames Trump for Media’s ‘Animal’ Fake News

On Friday, when the president said the media had intentionally twisted his words as a means to make it sound as though he was describing all illegal immigrants as “animals,” he was exactly right. In the hopes of deceiving the American people, the media did deliberately lie.

And so, the news cycle played out exactly as it always does. The media intentionally lied about Trump’s MS-13 remarks, at least until the pushback became too fierce. Then the media quietly “corrected” the lies. Then the media moved on to lie about something else. Rinse, wash, repeat. Welcome to American Journalism 2018.

This is the same thing Trump has done since fall 2015. Issue mushy-edged statement that is meant to leave an impression. Waits for media reaction. Then screams he was taken out of context. Then half the media self-flagellates. How many times does this cycle have to get repeated? https://t.co/SNb3sMLhNE — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 18, 2018

Most people if they were actually being taken out of context would find a different way of saying things after the first 100 times, particularly when they are president. So it’s a bit clever to do “boy the media botched this again!” — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 18, 2018

There are certainly instances where he is taken out of context, gets dinged excessively etc. But the dehumanizing statements, except for when he makes them about the media, have most frequently been about immigrants of color. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 18, 2018

The left-wing Haberman, however, still cannot let it go. Although she has been forced to concede Trump was referring to MS-13 and not all immigrants, she is now attempting to blame Trump over the fact that she and her media colleagues misled the American people by refusing to report the full context of his remarks – READ MORE

