‘Sarah Sanders welcome any time,’ NY restaurant’s sign says

A restaurant in New York received the praise of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee on Tuesday after posting a sign outside that said Sarah Sanders was “welcome any time.”

The father of the White House press secretary, who was booted from a Virginia-based restaurant on Friday, shared a photo on Twitter of an orange sign posted outside Kipps Restaurant.

“OPEN! BREAKFAST SARAH SANDERS WELCOME ANY TIME,” the message said.

The former Arkansas governor mused that the South Wales, N.Y. eatery, “looks like my kind of place!”

Kipps Restaurant in S Wales NY looks like my kind of place! pic.twitter.com/BM1p2O2yjH — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) June 26, 2018

John Kipp, the owner of the restaurant, told Fox News on Wednesday that he supports Sanders and didn’t agree with what happened to her, saying he felt it was “a nasty thing to do.” – READ MORE

