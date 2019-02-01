Celebrity shamed for sharing video of 7-year-old daughter firing a rifle. He shoots down criticism fast with pro-2A argument.

Pop Superstar Pink’s Husband, Carey Hart, Is Ripping Critics Who Attacked Him For Letting Their Daughter Shoot A Rifle.

On Wednesday, Carey Hart posted an Instagram video showing his daughter Willz shooting the gun.

The Blaze reports that Hart got negative backlash from numerous followers, like one who wrote: “There is absolutely no reason why a three-year-old needs to be shooting a gun. It is just indoctrinating the toxic American culture that guns are somehow ‘cool’ and a ‘hobby.’”

Hart hit back, saying, “That is your opinion. I never slam people for speaking their opinion. I enjoy debate and shedding light on subjects that are sensitive like this. Now when you disrespect my country or ‘culture’ I feel I have every right to get nasty.”

Hart's comment continued, with him writing, "Now I understand that you don't 'give a fuck it's my 2nd amendment right' but I sure as hell do. For one I NEVER block anyone, but you are free to unfollow me since my American ways so deeply bother you. Goodbye."