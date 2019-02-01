Sarah Sanders Gives Her ‘Spiritual Perspective’ on POTUS: ‘God Wanted Donald Trump to Become President’

During an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders spoke out about how her faith affects her view of President Donald Trump.

Sanders has been outspoken about her faith in the past, and during the interview was asked to give her opinion on President Trump.

“I think God calls all of us to fill different roles at different times and I think that he wanted Donald Trump to become president,” Sanders said. “And that’s why he’s there, and I think he has done a tremendous job in supporting a lot of the things that people of faith really care about.”

This is not the first time she has gone on record speaking about her Christian beliefs, defending her position as the press secretary and claiming it is important to put herself in positions where people think differently than her.