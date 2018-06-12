Deep State Flunky & Ex-CIA chief on Trump attacking Trudeau: He looks ‘unstable’

Former CIA Director Michael Hayden on Monday blasted President Trumpfor the attacks he directed at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, saying they make Trump look “unstable, erratic and thin-skinned.”

“One of the arguments was that the president can’t show weakness, and that what Trudeau did required this robust response otherwise the president would appear to be weak as he flew to Singapore,” Hayden said on CNN’s “New Day.”

“Trudeau did not make President Trump look weak. President Trump made President Trump look unstable, erratic and thin-skinned,” added Hayden, who also served as director of the National Security Agency (NSA) under former Presidents Clinton and George W. Bush.

Trump launched a series of attacks at Trudeau this weekend as he departed a meeting of the Group of Seven (G-7) industrialized nations in Canada. After Trudeau stated during a news conference that Canada was prepared to impose retaliatory tariffs on the U.S., Trump responded that he would not sign a joint statement issued by G-7 attendees at the conclusion of the weekend’s summit. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1