Celebrity-Backed Time’s Up Spent Big on Executive Salaries, Little on Victims of Sexual Harassment

Time’s Up, the anti-sexual harassment organization created by Hollywood celebrities in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, has spent big bucks on executive salaries but has skimped on helping actual victims, according to a new report.

The group raised an impressive $3,670,219 during its founding year of 2018, but spent $1,407,032 on salaries and just $312,001 on the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund for victims of sexual harassment, the New York Post reported, citing tax filings.

In addition, the group reportedly spent tens of thousands of dollars on advertising, and $940,328 on “legal” costs, with the bulk of that figure going to Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer, the multinational law firm.