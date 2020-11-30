Japan had more suicides in October than all of the COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic

Japan recently released somber statistics regarding the number of suicides in the country, which found more suicides in one month than the total coronavirus deaths during the entire COVID-19 pandemic.

In Japan, suicides in October surged to 2,153, according to a report from the National Police Agency. This is a 39.9% increase compared to the same period in 2019. Suicides by Japanese women spiked by 82.6% in October, compared to a 21.3% increase in suicides by men, as reported by Nippon.

October marked the fourth straight month of increased suicides in the country. Thus far in 2020, there have been 17,219 suicides in Japan between January and October. In 2019, Japan had 19,959 suicides, the first time it was lower than the 20,000 since officials began tracking and recording suicide data in 1978.

The 2,153 suicides in October is more than the 2,051 total coronavirus deaths in Japan since the country started keeping track in mid-February.

Experts believe the isolation brought on by coronavirus lockdowns, other pandemic-related restrictions, and economic uncertainty has exacerbated mental health issues this year. – READ MORE

