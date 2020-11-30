Newt Gingrich Stands By Trump – Says 2020 Election Could Be ‘Biggest Presidential Theft’ Since 1824

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich took to Twitter on Friday to say that the 2020 presidential election could be the “biggest presidential theft” since 1824 as he urged legislatures around the country to call for recounts.

“The more data comes out on vote anomalies that clearly are not legitimate the more it looks like 2020 may be the biggest Presidential theft since Adams and Clay robbed Andrew Jackson in 1824,” Gingrich tweeted. “State legislatures should demand recounts.”

Gingrich doubled down early Saturday morning, when he tweeted that Republican state legislators should read an analysis from Patrick Basham, the founding Director of the Democracy Institute and senior fellow of the Cato Institute. In this analysis, Basham listed ten “peculiarities” which he believes lack “compelling explanations,” including swing states halting their ballot counts on election night and removing observers. He also cited statistically abnormal vote counts and “historically low absentee ballot rejection rates.”- READ MORE

