‘First Class Commie’ Sanders boards wrong private jet and used 3 to travel to campaign event: TMZ

According to TMZ, Sanders suffered “a momentary case of a campaign brain fart” as he accidentally boarded the wrong private jet during a campaign stop between South Carolina and Massachusetts. He is said to have been spotted making his way off of a Gulfstream jet before heading to the “Bay State” for a rally in the Boston Common. The Democratic frontrunner is campaigning in fellow rival Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s home state ahead of Super Tuesday, which polls show he is well-positioned to win.

As ABC News reporter Adam Kelsey tweeted in early February, both Sanders and Warren — who spend a considerable amount of time railing against jet-set billionaires on the campaign trail — were spotted using private jets following the Iowa Caucus.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, a Twitter user claimed that Sanders and his campaign staff took not just one but three private jets to travel between Charleston and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, which is only a two-hour drive according to Google Maps.

“ and his entourage flew from Charleston to Myrtle Beach in not 1, not 2, but 3 Gulfstream jets today. It took them 10 minutes to fly. Who is the elitist?? #BernieIsACommunist,” twitter user “CarolinaGirl” wrote. – READ MORE

