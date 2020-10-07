GOP Sen. Ron Johnson: ‘I’ll Go in a Moon Suit’ to Confirm Barrett

Sen. Ron Johnson (R., Wis.) said he would vote for Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court in a moon suit if necessary, testifying to the resolve of Senate Republicans to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat.

Johnson is one of three Republican senators who have tested positive for the coronavirus in recent days.

“If we have to go in and vote, I’ve already told leadership, I’ll go in in a moon suit,” Johnson told Denver radio host Ross Kaminsky. “We think this is pretty important.”

“People can be fairly confident that Mitch McConnell is dedicated to holding this vote,” the senator added. Elsewhere in the interview, Johnson said that he feels normal and has not experienced any symptoms. – READ MORE

