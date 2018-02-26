True Pundit

CBS Poll on Armed Teachers Will Send Chill Down Democrats’ Spines

If you have been seeing a mass of videos and memes created with the sole intent of getting you to believe you’re the only one who thinks it might be a good idea to allow teachers to be responsibly-armed on school grounds, you are not alone.

You are being misinformed.

A recent CBS News poll revealed that a surprising 44 percent of Americans support the idea of more teachers being allowed to carry in schools.

It’s not a majority of Americans, but it’s a far larger portion than liberals are willing to admit.

That’s from a mainstream media group, too — the true percentage may well be higher than that.

The study further reported that 53 percent of those surveyed support the ban of the AR-15, 56 percent support a ban on bump stocks, and 75 percent support a ban on bump stocks, which further indicates to me that the results may be skewed a bit left of the political aisle. – READ MORE

Sorry to bust your narrative bubble, folks.
Conservative Tribune Conservative Tribune
