Betrayal: Condi Rice Deserts Conservatives on Gun Control

In an appearance on conservative talk show host Hugh Hewitt’s program Friday, former Bush administration Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice said she favored having a “conversation” about guns in America in the wake of the Parkland, Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead.

However, the conversation she wants to have appears to involve the gun rights Americans shouldn’t have.

“I will say this, Hugh. I think it is time for us to have a conversation about what the right to bear arms means in the modern world,” Rice said, according to Breitbart.

“I don’t understand why civilians need to have access to military weapons. We wouldn’t say you can go out and buy a tank. So, I do think we need to have that conversation. But I believe that the rights that we have in the Constitution are indivisible. We can’t throw away the Second Amendment and keep the First.” – READ MORE

