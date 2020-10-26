CBS’ Lesley Stahl Scolds Pence: You and the President Have Insulted ’60 Minutes’

CBS News’ Lesley Stahl took a few moments at the end of her “60 Minutes” interview to chide Vice President Mike Pence for giving “set campaign speeches” instead of answering her questions.

President Donald Trump shared footage of Pence’s interview with Stahl on his Facebook page, just hours after sharing his own interview with the CBS News correspondent, ahead of its scheduled air date.

At the end of the interview, Stahl voiced his displeasure with how Pence responded to her questions. She accused the vice president of not answering her questions and insulting “60 Minutes.”

“Mr. Vice President, this was not a rally,” Stahl said. “This was not just a campaign speech to the public. This was supposed to be an interview … and the same with the president.”

“And I feel that you both have insulted ’60 Minutes’ by not answering any of our questions and by giving set campaign speeches that we’ve heard both of you give at rallies,” she added.

Pence interjected to ask, “What question haven’t I answered?”

“You didn’t answer any of my questions. You just gave speeches,” she said.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --