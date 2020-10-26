CNN Host Don Lemon Says Trump Supporters Are Selfish For Not Wanting To Pay More Taxes

CNN host Don Lemon spoke out on Tuesday night to shame supporters of President Donald Trump, claiming that they are “selfish” for not wanting to pay more taxes.

During the handoff from his fellow CNN host Chris Cuomo, Lemon brought up an earlier segment in which reporter Elle Reeve spent a day with Trump supporters in Oregon at a dune buggy rally in support of the president.

“I have to tell you, the story you did before that about the rich folks kind of dismantles that whole thing about economic anxiety was the reason that Trump got elected,” Lemon told Cuomo. “Those people have no economic anxiety. They’re rich.”

“Well, they have economic anxiety,” Cuomo replied. “They don’t want to give more money away to taxes…That used to be the traditional Republican, which was you don’t want to get taxed.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --