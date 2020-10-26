President Trump issues executive order making it easier to fire ‘poorly performing’ government workers

President Donald Trump signed an executive order late Wednesday making it easier to hire and fire certain government employees who work in important policy-making positions within the federal government and who previously were guarded from removal by civil service protections.

Under the order, which creates a new classification for federal employees, called “Schedule F,” federal agencies will have more flexibility to hire and fire “employees in confidential, policy-determining, policy-making, or policy-advocating positions” who perform poorly.

Employees in these positions are normally not subjected to change as a result of a presidential transition and, as the Daily Signal noted, are consequently able to “make and design policy details and rules with little or no public accountability.”

The Daily Signal added in its report that “the order is intended to address what Trump administration officials say is a concern about the growth of the federal bureaucracy and about an increasing willingness by Congress to delegate policymaking authority to executive branch agencies.” – READ MORE

