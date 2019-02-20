Martina Navratilova on Allowing Men to Compete Against Women in Sports: ‘It’s Insane and It’s Cheating’

Tennis Great Martina Navratilova Reiterated Her Stand Against Biological Males Competing Against Natural-born Women, Because The Males Have A Competitive Edge.

“It’s insane and it’s cheating,” the famously gay tennis star said in a Sunday op-ed published by the Sunday Times.

“Letting men compete as women simply if they change their name and take hormones is unfair — no matter how those athletes may throw their weight around,” Navratilova said of transgender players’ efforts to be recognized under their “chosen” gender.

“I am happy to address a transgender woman in whatever form she prefers, but I would not be happy to compete against her. It would not be fair,” the Czech-born player wrote.

Her reiterated stand against transgender players comes after what she claimed was months of study on the topic. That study, she said, made her surer than ever that transgenders competing as women was unfair to natural-born women. – READ MORE