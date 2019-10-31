Newtown, CT mom blasts Beto at ‘gun violence’ forum: ‘This is bullsh*t,’ ‘standing on the graves of children’ (VIDEO)

Presidential candidate Robert “Beto” O’Rourke is staking his campaign on a promise to confiscate “assault rifles” from gun owners, and he recently stopped in Newtown, Connecticut — home of the infamous 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary massacre — to preen for the cameras.

At least one woman who attended the Newton Action Alliance’s “gun violence forum” with O’Rourke didn’t appreciate his perspective, or his attempt to use her town as a prop in his quest for the White House.

Third generation resident Rebecca Carnes didn’t hesitate to give O’Rourke a piece of her mind at the meeting, though she was quickly escorted out for disagreeing with the candidate’s government gun grab.

Carnes alleged O’Rourke came “to hijack this town and try and make an issue out of getting guns out of good people’s hands that can make a difference. – READ MORE