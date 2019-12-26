AOC, campaigning for Bernie Sanders, says it would ‘be an honor’ to be VP

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-N.Y., said it would “be an honor to be vice president” in a recent Spanish-language interview Sunday before headlining a Las Vegas campaign event for Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The 30-year-old freshman congresswoman quickly pointed out that she falls five years short of the constitutional age limit to be vice president. The vice president – and president – must be at least 35 years old.

“It’d be an honor to be vice president,” Ocasio-Cortez told “Noticias Telemundo” correspondent Guadalupe Venegas in Las Vegas. “I can’t because I’m not old enough.”

Ocasio-Cortez gave a keynote address at Sanders’ Spanish-language town hall in Las Vegas on Sunday. She endorsed him for the White House in October and could play a key role for the Vermont independent in seeking Nevada’s large Latino vote, differentiating himself from fellow progressive Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

"I was a community organizer in the Bronx for Sen. Sanders during the last presidential campaign," Ocasio-Cortez added. "That was my first experience, organizing right there in the street for an election."