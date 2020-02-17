Cats are wearing coronavirus masks in China

As the deadly coronavirus outbreak continues to ravage the country, pet owners in China are putting on makeshift masks on their furry friends.

Photos on the Chinese social media app Weibo show pets – namely cats – wearing the makeshift masks, many of them made from traditional surgical masks. Owners are cutting holes in the material to accommodate the animal’s eyes while the rest of their face remains covered.

The photos of the new trend surfaced after China’s National Health Commission said the coronavirus could affect cats and dogs, The Sun reported. But is it true pets can catch the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19?

It’s not likely — according to the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine.

“Coronaviruses occur in virtually every species of animal, including humans, and are commonly associated with unapparent or transient intestinal and respiratory infections. They tend to be very species-specific and cross-species transmission is uncommon,” the school said on its website earlier this month. – READ MORE

