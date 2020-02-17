WATCH: Bloomberg poses for selfie, says ‘stop-and-frisk’

Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg happily parroted a critic this week who stopped at a campaign stop to troll the billionaire over allegedly racist policing policies under his administration.

Bloomberg was in North Carolina on Thursday when a man approached him outside of an event and shouted: “Hey Mike, say stop-and-frisk!”

“Stop-and-frisk, sure,” Bloomberg repeated with his hand on the man’s shoulder.

A bearded handler in a turtle neck quickly cut in, putting his arm between the 78-year-old and his heckler. – READ MORE

