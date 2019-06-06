WATCH: Jim Jordan Nails Democrats for Focusing on ‘Getting the President’ Instead of ‘Helping the Country’

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) went after Democrats for continuing to criticize President Donald Trump over the Mueller report instead of addressing other important issues during an interview with Fox News on Tuesday.

“James Comey told last Congress when we deposed him, he told us that after ten months, from July 2016 to May 2017, that after ten months of investigating they had zero, no evidence of any type of coordination, collusion, conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia to influence the election,” said Jordan.

He claimed that Democrats were more interested in catching Trump than focusing on issues affecting the country.

“Remember, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page were part of his team at the start too. had to kick them off when it was discovered they are biased toward the president … The Democrats don’t want to leave this alone. They’re gonna keep pushing because their focus is on getting the president and not on helping the country.”

