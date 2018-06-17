Cohen called out on New York street as ‘that guy that’s going to jail’

President Trump’s longtime lawyer, Michael Cohen, was recognized on a New York street Friday by multiple passers-by, including one who labeled him as “that guy that’s going to jail.”

CNN footage shows Cohen, accompanied by security, surrounded by reporters who asked if he planned to cooperate with federal prosecutors. He did not respond to the media questions but did interact with people on the street.

“Good luck Mr. Cohen,” yelled one person walking by, to which Cohen responded, “Thank you so much.”

But another passer-by was not as supportive, shouting at Cohen: “Hey, it’s that guy that’s going to jail!”

“Awesome, way to go, bud,” added the man, who remains unseen in the CNN footage.

Cohen is reportedly under criminal investigation in New York for alleged bank fraud, campaign finance violations and other crimes. Federal prosecutors are also investigating his $130,000 payment to adult-film star Stormy Daniels, who says the payment was to keep her claims of an affair with Trump quiet. – READ MORE

