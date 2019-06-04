Casey Anthony could profit from film she’s making about daughter Caylee’s death — and she says it will include ‘erotic’ footage

Casey Anthony is set to release a feature-length film about her life after the death of her 2-year-old daughter Caylee.

Anthony was accused of murdering the toddler in 2008 in an attempt to get out of parenting.

Despite a lengthy trial and an alleged cover-up, she was acquitted in 2011 in Orlando, Florida.

Anthony told the Daily Mail that the film will be called “As I Was Told” and will chronicle life post-Caylee.

Anthony, who received much flak after partying heavily following her daughter’s death, explained that those moments will be featured in the film, as will moments from her murder trial.

The 33-year-old who lives West Palm Beach, Florida, also promised that the film would feature "erotic" content and sex scenes and could premiere in 2020.