Pennsylvania woman died at same Dominican hotel five days before Maryland couple in similar circumstances

A Pennsylvania woman who was vacationing with her husband in the Dominican Republic died suddenly in her room, five days before a couple from Maryland passed away at the same hotel in similar circumstances, Fox News has learned.

The woman, identified by a relative as Miranda Schaup-Werner, a 41-year-old psychotherapist from Allentown, Pa., collapsed on May 25 after having a drink from the mini-bar at the all-inclusive Bahia Principe Hotel in La Romana, her relative told Fox News.

Five days later, engaged couple Edward Nathaniel Holmes and Cynthia Day, were found dead in their room by a resort employee who went in after they failed to check out. They had coincidentally arrived the same day Schaup-Werner passed away.

The U.S. State Department on Tuesday confirmed the death to Fox News, saying: “We can confirm the death of a U.S. citizen in the Dominican Republic. We offer our sincerest condolences to the family for their loss. We are in close contact with local authorities regarding their investigation into the cause of death. We stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance.”

“The U.S. Department of State and our embassies and consulates abroad have no greater responsibility than the protection of U.S. citizens overseas. Out of respect to the family during this difficult time, we have no further comment.”

The hotel also confirmed Schaup's death in an emailed statement to Fox News.