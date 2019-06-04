WATCH: Maxine Waters Admits Her Crusade to Impeach Trump Has Little Support

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), one of the first lawmakers on Capitol Hill to support impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, admits that the American public does not support her position.

“I do believe that our country is a bit unsettled because we have the president — the likes we’ve never seen before. We have people coming from all different directions in our society saying something is wrong, and members of the California society want members of Congress to do something about it,” Waters told Cheddar in an interview outside the California Democratic Convention over the week.

The House Financial Services Committee chairwoman then conceded that polls show Americans disagree with her on impeachment — but expressed optimism that the tide will turn once the special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, which cleared the 2016 Trump campaign of criminal conspiracy with Russia, is better understood.

“And so it’s not reflected yet in the way that it should be reflected in the polls, but I’m confident that as each day goes by, that as people learn more and more, and the Mueller report has helped an awful lot. People understanding things they’ve never heard before,” the California Democrat said.

“Many people will never read that report, but as we go through our constitutional responsibility of oversight and investigation in the six committees that have that responsibility with this investigation, people are going to learn more and I’m confident the support for impeachment will grow,” she added. – READ MORE