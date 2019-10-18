‘The View’s’ Joy Behar boasts about bullying Trump supporters while she vacations, calls for ‘President Nancy’

Joy Behar, co-host on “The View,” bragged about scolding supporters of President Donald Trump while she is on vacation.

After a vacation in London, Behar returned to the show Thursday.

During her holiday overseas, Behar said that she spotted a Trump supporter while on a museum tour. She said that when she was on the tour, she engaged with the apparent backer of the president.

“When I was in London, I was in the war rooms and I got into an argument with a Trump supporter,” she admitted. “Underground. … All he said to me was, ‘Why can’t you give him a chance the way we gave Obama a chance?’ Give him a chance? He’s destroying the planet! He’s destroying the democracy! He doesn’t know what he’s doing! He’s writing stupid letters to Erdogan. He’s killing people who are far away from us who did nothing but help us. Give him a chance? That’s the argument you’re giving me underground?”

Elsewhere during the segment, Behar praised Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for her conduct during a White House meeting on foreign policy yesterday. – READ MORE