Graham: China ‘Responsible’ For 16,000 Dead Americans. Must Be ‘Severely’ Punished (VIDEO)

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham told Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Thursday night that communist China must be “severely” punished for the 16,000 Americans that have died as a result of the coronavirus that originated in China.

“The first thing I want to do is get the United States Senate on the record where we, we don’t blame Trump, we blame China,” Graham said. “The Chinese government is responsible for 16,000 American deaths and 17 million Americans being unemployed. It’s the Chinese government and the way they behave that led to this pandemic. This is the third one to come out of China.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --