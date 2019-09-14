WATCH: Bill Maher Laments The ‘Cancer On Progressivism’ As Democrats ‘Race To The Far Left’

HBO “Real Time” host Bill Maher appeared on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Thursday to issue a scathing rebuke of political correctness and the woke “cancer on progressivism” that he claims has plagued the Democratic Party.

“How maddening is that to you that they’re having this race to the far Left?” asked host Joe Scarborough.

“It’s not good. It’s kind of this cancer on progressivism. I’ve been saying this for years,” said Maher. “First of all, you have to stand up to Twitter. Twitter isn’t us. Twitter isn’t the rank and file Democrat. It’s not even most liberals. But they don’t do it.”

“This race is begging for someone to do kind of a ‘sister soldier’ moment with that far left,” continued Maher. “This is the Democrats’ race to lose.” – READ MORE