Students are ‘really scared’ and feel unsafe because of Sean Spicer’s speech at Northeastern Illinois University

A group of students at Northeastern Illinois University are protesting against former White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s planned school speech because they feel unsafe, according to The College Fix.

According to The College Fix, Spicer’s campus discussion, which is set to take place Thursday, is making students “really scared.” The frightened students are planning a protest and an alternative teach-in at the campus in Chicago.

Spicer is set to discuss the 2020 presidential election alongside former Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile during a panel titled, “Politics, Press, and the Presidential Election.”

The students opposing Spicer’s appearance have banded together and and created a Facebook page — “Rally to Stop Sean Spicer at NEIU” — to demonstrate their opposition to his presence. At least 87 people have issued an RSVP to the event at the time of this writing. – READ MORE