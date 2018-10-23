Carl Bernstein: Trump Ready To Call Midterm Elections ‘Illegitimate’ If Democrats Win

Carl Bernstein of Watergate fame says President Trump is hatching a nefarious plot to challenge the results of the midterm elections if Democrats win control of the House or the Senate.

The journalist made the claim Friday on CNN, saying he has sources that tell him Trump has mentioned running a chaos campaign if Republicans lose in November.

“I talked to people … in touch with the White House on Friday who believe that, if the congressional midterms are very close and the Democrats were to win by five or seven seats, that Trump is already talking about how to throw legal challenges into the courts, sow confusion, declare a victory actually, and say that the election’s been illegitimate,” Bernstein said.

Bernstein went on to say that Trump "uses lying and untruth as a basic method to promote his policies, his beliefs, and his way of approaching the American people and engaging with the world."