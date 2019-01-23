Trump: Kentucky students ‘have become symbols of Fake News and how evil it can be’

\President Trump in an early morning tweet on Tuesday said the high school students involved in an encounter with a Native American man that went viral “have become symbols of Fake News and how evil it can be.”

“Nick Sandmann and the students of Covington have become symbols of Fake News and how evil it can be,” Trump tweeted.

“They have captivated the attention of the world, and I know they will use it for the good — maybe even to bring people together,” he added.

“It started off unpleasant, but can end in a dream!”

Nick Sandmann and the students of Covington have become symbols of Fake News and how evil it can be. They have captivated the attention of the world, and I know they will use it for the good – maybe even to bring people together. It started off unpleasant, but can end in a dream! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2019

Late Monday, Trump accused the media of smearing the students.

“Looking like Nick Sandman & Covington Catholic students were treated unfairly with early judgements proving out to be false — smeared by media. Not good, but making big comeback!” Trump tweeted, before adding a quote tied to Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s show. – READ MORE