WATCH: MSNBC Relays Unverified Iranian State News Reports of U.S. Casualties On Live TV

NBC News Tehran bureau chief Ali Arouzi relayed an Iranian state media report indicating that Iranian rocket attacks had killed 30 American soldiers—a report that was not confirmed and proved erroneous.

“The IRGC was saying that Ayatollah Khamenei, the supreme leader of this country, was in the control center coordinating these attacks,” he told anchor Chris Matthews during a broadcast of Hardball on MSNBC. “This bit I’m not sure about but Iran state media says 30 U.S. soldiers have been killed in this attack.

“This is not confirmed, it’s just coming from Iranian media.” – READ MORE