True Pundit

Politics

NBC’s Chuck Todd Belittles Good Friday In ‘Ignorant And Insensitive’ Tweet

Posted on by
Share:

NBC News’ Chuck Todd said Friday that he likes to remind people on Good Friday that “any day can become ‘good,’” causing many to question if he understands the religious significance of the holiday.

Good Friday is celebrated by Christians as the day Jesus was crucified and paid the ultimate sacrifice to save humanity from its sins.

In a Friday tweet, Todd suggested that Good Friday is not a wholly religious day, referring to the crucifixion as the “religious aspect of the day.”

A number of Twitter users pointed out the absurdity of Todd’s tweet. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

NBC's Chuck Todd Belittles Good Friday In 'Ignorant And Insensitive' Tweet
NBC's Chuck Todd Belittles Good Friday In 'Ignorant And Insensitive' Tweet

NBC News' Chuck Todd said Friday that he likes to remind people on Good Friday that "any day can become 'good,'" causing many to question if he understands the religious significance of the holiday. G
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: