NBC’s Chuck Todd Belittles Good Friday In ‘Ignorant And Insensitive’ Tweet

NBC News’ Chuck Todd said Friday that he likes to remind people on Good Friday that “any day can become ‘good,’” causing many to question if he understands the religious significance of the holiday.

Good Friday is celebrated by Christians as the day Jesus was crucified and paid the ultimate sacrifice to save humanity from its sins.

I’m a bit hokey when it comes to “Good Friday.” I don’t mean disrespect to the religious aspect of the day, but I love the idea of reminding folks that any day can become “good,” all it takes is a little selflessness on our own part. Works EVERY time. — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) March 30, 2018

In a Friday tweet, Todd suggested that Good Friday is not a wholly religious day, referring to the crucifixion as the “religious aspect of the day.”

The day of Jesus’ crucifixion is considered a victory of Good over Evil, Chuck. Your ignorant and insensitive comment should get you fired. Every Christian is offended by your derogatory & pejorative lack of respect on this holy day. You should repent & then pray for forgiveness. — Montgomery Granger (@mjgranger1) March 31, 2018

In the event you were uncertain about how dopey are the know-nothing sentimentalist DC press corps types presiding over our national policy discussions, I give you Chuck Todd. https://t.co/agsWeKMjgd — Dan Proft (@DanProft) March 31, 2018

The entire point of “Good Friday” is that it’s solely about what Christ did. Not you. — Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) March 30, 2018

“I mean no disrespect” is a classic phase often used to diminish and mock. The left has been mocking and attempting to diminish faith for decades. A little selflessness on your part would include not speaking out againt Good Friday by likening it to any other day. — Lady Liberty (@DutyOfAPatriot) March 31, 2018

Apparently Chuck Todd thinks the day is called “Good Friday” because it is the one day of the year when we are supposed to be selfless and do good things, as opposed to other liturgical calendar events like Selfish Tuesday. https://t.co/Sq0F9dDqID — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) March 31, 2018

A number of Twitter users pointed out the absurdity of Todd’s tweet. – READ MORE

