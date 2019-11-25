CAPTURED: Fugitive Virginia Seafood Executive accused of child sex crimes on company yacht Arrested

The operator of a Virginia oyster company is awaiting extradition back to Virginia following his arrest. William “Billy” Hooper Jr. is accused of committing sex crimes with a child under 16 on his yacht, according to the Mathews County Sheriff’s Office.

The crime, according to investigators, took place between April and June .

“ was alone on a yacht owned by Hooper registered to the Williams Wharf Oyster Company, LLC. Hooper propositioned the juvenile to take pornographic photographs of her in exchange for money,” a spokesperson for the Mathews County Sheriff’s Office said. “The investigation has uncovered evidence of graphic material involving Hooper and the victim.”

Investigators also found “other graphic material involving unidentified victims.”

The sheriff’s office searches Hoopers’ Mathews County home yacht last week. He was arrested November 22, 2019, in La Plata, Maryland.

"Hooper has been charged with being a Fugitive from Virginia and will be extradited back to Virginia in the near future," the sheriff's office spokesperson said.